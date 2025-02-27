Pro Tip: Research reveals that consumer focus should remain on overall diet quality rather than targeting single food items such as bread.

Bread has been a dietary cornerstone for centuries, supplying essential nutrients and energy. Despite occasional claims linking bread consumption to cancer, scientific research does not support these concerns.

A recent meta-analysis reviewing data from nearly 1.9 million adults found no evidence that bread increases cancer risk (Gaesser, et al., 2024). Instead, whole grain bread is associated with notable health benefits, particularly in reducing colorectal cancer risk and overall cancer mortality.

One of the main concerns about bread and cancer has been acrylamide, a compound that forms naturally when carbohydrate-rich foods are cooked at high temperatures, such as baking, roasting or frying.

Acrylamide has been classified by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) as "probably carcinogenic to humans," based primarily on high-dose animal studies. However, large epidemiological studies in humans, including those reviewed in this meta-analysis, do not show a statistically significant link between dietary acrylamide exposure from bread and increased cancer incidence.

The levels of acrylamide found in bread are far below those shown to be harmful in controlled animal studies, and typical human consumption does not reach levels of concern (Gaesser, et al., 2024).

The type of bread consumed plays an important role in health outcomes. Whole grain and non-white bread varieties contain dietary fiber, antioxidants and bioactive compounds that contribute to gut health and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Studies have shown that a higher intake of whole grain bread is associated with a 16% lower risk of colorectal cancer, likely due to the fermentation of fiber in the colon, which produces beneficial short-chain fatty acids such as butyrate.

These compounds help regulate inflammation, improve gut microbiota and may inhibit tumor growth. Additionally, fiber-rich diets are known to reduce the risk of heart disease, type 2 diabetes and obesity — factors that indirectly impact cancer risk.

Bread, regardless of type, plays a valuable role in nutrition. While whole grain varieties provide additional fiber and nutrients that support gut health, all bread can be part of a balanced diet when consumed alongside a variety of nutrient-dense foods.

Studies focusing solely on white bread have shown mixed results, indicating that it is the overall diet composition — rather than any single food — that influences health outcomes. Incorporating a diverse range of whole and enriched grain products can support a healthy lifestyle and provide essential nutrients.

For the milling and baking industry, these findings reinforce the value of all bread varieties as essential components of a nutritious diet. By continuing to innovate and offer a wide selection of high-quality grain products, including enriched and whole grain options, the industry can support consumer health and well-being.

Advancements in baking processes, ingredient selection and nutrition research will further enhance the role of bread in a balanced diet, ensuring it remains a trusted and beneficial staple for generations to come.

The weight of scientific evidence makes it clear: Bread is not a cancer risk. Instead, whole grain bread provides meaningful health benefits and should be encouraged as part of a well-balanced diet.

As research evolves, the focus should remain on overall diet quality rather than targeting single food items. Bread remains an essential, nutritious and beneficial part of a healthy lifestyle.

Reference:

Gaesser, G.A., Angadi, S.S., Paterson, C. & Jones, J.M. (2024). Bread Consumption and Cancer Risk: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Prospective Cohort Studies. Current Developments in Nutrition, 8, 104501. https://doi.org/10.1016/j.cdnut.2024.104501.

Dr. Senay Simsek, serving as the department head, professor and dean’s chair in food science at Purdue University, possesses a background in cereal science, technology and wheat quality. Her goal is to foster collaboration between producers, scientists and food processors, optimizing research potential in this area.