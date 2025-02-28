WAYZATA, MINN. — The Peter’s Chocolate brand is turning 150 years old this year. The origin of the brand goes back to Vevey, Switzerland, with chocolatier Daniel Peter, who spent eight years working on a formula for milk chocolate that was completed in 1875.

His method of dehydrating milk to form “milk crumb” and then combining it with chocolate created a fine, velvety smooth chocolate that would not spoil. By 1887, his “Chocolat au lait Gala Peter” began selling commercially.

Cargill, in honor of the 150 years of Peter’s Chocolate, has created a limited-edition calendar featuring images from past advertising campaigns.

“Peter’s Chocolate has long been synonymous with innovation and excellence,” said Kojo Amoo-Gottfried, vice president and managing director for Cocoa and Chocolate, Cargill Food North America. “As we celebrate this milestone, we’re proud to empower today’s chocolatiers, bakers, pastry chefs and artisan ice cream makers with the finest chocolate ingredients, enabling them to delight consumers with indulgent, memorable experiences.”

Peter’s Chocolate entered the United States in 1901 when an American businessman from Lamont, Corliss & Co. secured US distribution rights. A manufacturing facility in Fulton, NY, began operating in 1917. Cargill eventually acquired the brand in 2002. Peter’s Chocolate today offers dark chocolate, white chocolate, confectionery coatings and other specialty products.