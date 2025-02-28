LONDON — A. Salman Amin, global chief executive officer of Pladis, a biscuit, chocolate and confectionery company owned by Yildiz Holding, has stepped down from the company for “personal reasons.” Sridhar Ramamurthy, chief financial officer, and Tim Brett, managing director of Europe and developing markets, have assumed temporary oversight of Pladis, the company said. Amin had been CEO since 2019. Pladis’ brands include McVitie’s and Ulker. The company also distributes a range of Godiva chocolates in retail channels worldwide. Pladis employs more than 17,000 people and operates 27 bakeries in 11 countries.