ASHLAND, VA. — Koenig Bakery Systems USA named Jake Levy as president and chief executive officer, effective March 1. Levy succeeds Richard Breeswine, who is retiring after 18 years at the company and nearly 40 years in food equipment sales.

As CEO, Breeswine led significant market development, product innovation and sales growth, Koenig stated. He will remain at the company for a short period to support the transition.

"It has been an honor to work alongside such a talented team and pass on leadership to the next generation," Breeswine said. "Jake will continue with our mission to provide quality bakery machines, excellent service to our valued bakery customers and to expand our company to new heights."

Levy’s previous roles include service technician, service and parts manager, general manager of sales and company officer. He is the longest tenured employee with 18 years at Koenig Bakery Systems, and his strong understanding of the company and market and his personal commitment make him the ideal successor, Koenig stated.

"I am excited to take on this new role and build upon the strong foundation that Rich and I have created," Levy said. "Together with our talented team, we will continue to drive growth and value to our customers."