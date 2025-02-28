SOLON, OHIO — Nestle SA has partnered with Hidden Valley Ranch to launch two new pizza varieties as part of the former’s DiGiorno pizza brand.

The new varieties include DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni thin crust pizza, which features a spicy Buffalo-style Hidden Valley Ranch sauce topped with zesty pepperoni, mozzarella cheese, jalapeños and a sprinkle of Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning on a crisp thin crust; and DiGiorno chicken bacon ranch stuffed crust pizza, a bacon and cheese stuffed crust filled with grilled white meat chicken, applewood smoked bacon and smooth ranch sauce and topped with Hidden Valley Ranch seasoning.

“DiGiorno knows there is fan frenzy and a deep passion for the beloved combination of pizza and ranch,” said Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno. “With ranch being a top condiment choice to dip pizza in, we wanted to imagine new ways for fans to enjoy this pairing that was exclusive to the freezer aisle. DiGiorno is thrilled to unveil two ‘ranchified’ pizzas in collaboration with Hidden Valley Ranch that will continue to wow consumers’ tastebuds.”

DiGiorno Spicy Rancheroni thin crust pizza will be available at the Kroger family of stores for a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $6.99 starting this March while DiGiorno chicken bacon ranch stuffed crust pizza will be available at nationwide retailers for an MSRP of $9.49 starting in April, but prices may vary by retailer.