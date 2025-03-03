KANSAS CITY — Food safety, ongoing labor challenges and the rising optimism of bakery industry leaders and how those are all impacting bakeries’ capital spending was the topic of Baking & Snack’s Capital Spending Insights for 2025 webinar, which was held Feb. 25.

The webinar is a follow-up to Baking & Snack’s Capital Spending Study conducted late last year by Cypress Research and sponsored by BEMA. Panelists from three equipment manufacturers talked with Baking & Snack Editor Charlotte Atchley to provide insights into the study results.

The biggest challenges bakers cited in the story include labor and raw material costs, attracting and retaining a high-quality workforce and food safety.

“I think labor costs, tracking workforce, is always going to be top of mind for (bakers),” said Blake Day, general manager, Coperion. “I think they've done a wonderful job — the ABA (American Bakers Association) and the baking industry — of really focusing on how to attract labor and maintain that labor through either higher wages, better benefits or better career path.”

When asked about company goals for 2025, bakers’ top two responses were improving process capability and flexibility and improving food safety and sanitation, an item that has jumped in importance.

“If we looked at this three years ago, food safety was at the bottom,” said Mike LaValle, corporate account manager, Intralox. “I think that if you look at 2024, there were over 300 product recalls from companies. It's something that they have to do to protect their brand…. I think that the focus is laser sharp on this lately.”

Despite the challenges facing bakers, they are generally optimistic about the outlook of their companies, with 93% of study participants reporting a very or somewhat positive outlook. Nico Roesler, North American pretzel and snack equipment sales manager, Reading Bakery Systems, said he’s seen a couple of reasons for that.

“We've had to deal with these challenges for a long time now, but I also think a lot of bakers have seen the benefits of automating different parts of their processes and how that can help with many of these different categories,” he said. “By using automated packaging or automated continuous mix systems, companies can eliminate the need for human interaction with products, which impacts directly food safety and has obviously jumped up the list. If you remove human error, you lessen contamination risks and you help people get out of some difficult jobs.”

When it comes to acquiring new equipment, bakers understand that lead times for delivery are longer than they were before the COVID pandemic, panelists said.

“Since 2020 extended lead times have just become the norm,” Roesler said. “We went through a lot of issues there with supply chain and a lot of that's improved. Lead times continue to remain much longer than they were pre-COVID, so I think bakers have just built that into their planning.”

Looking ahead to the International Bakery Industry Exposition (IBIE), which will be Sept. 13-17 in Las Vegas, panelists offered some advice to bakers who will be shopping for new equipment.

“Come with your questions,” Day said. “Give them to us beforehand. Let us be prepared as well for anything that you have questions on. Let us help you.”

For more on the Capital Spending Study, check out February’s issue of Baking & Snack magazine. And to view the webinar, go to BakingBusiness.com.