QUINCY, MASS. — Bay State Milling Co. has launched a new line of oats that meets the strictest gluten-free standards.

PurelySown Purity Protocol Gluten-Free Oats, manufactured at Bay State’s plant in Saskatchewan, Canada, complements the company’s portfolio of wheat-based flours, ancient grains, edible seeds and gluten-free, plant-based ingredients from 11 facilities across the United States.

Bay State Milling said PurelySown Oats joins SowNaked Mindfully Farmed Oats to significantly expand the company’s specialty oats offering.

“Purity protocol oats offer a safe, dependable and high-quality ingredient customers can trust to create a variety of delicious gluten-free products,” said Mark Maloney, senior director of sales at Bay State Milling. “We are grateful to our dedicated community of family farmers who are passionate about creating the safest gluten-free oats for people with celiac disease, sensitivities or allergies.”

Purity protocol is a multi-layered process that aims to prevent gluten contamination throughout the supply chain and results in less than 5 parts per million (ppm) of gluten — significantly below the 20-ppm limit set by the Food and Drug Administration and the 10 ppm-limit by the Gluten-Free Certification Organization.

To achieve this standard, crop fields must be wheat-free for three years with no bordering gluten-containing crops and dedicated gluten-free equipment must handle all harvesting, transport, storage and processing, Bay State Milling said. A closed-loop system ensures complete traceability from field to final distribution, resulting in the safest gluten-free oats available, the company said.

PurelySown Purity Protocol Gluten-Free Oats are available as conventional, organic and Regenerative Organic Certified, going above and beyond organic standards. The oats also come in multiple forms, including groats, flakes, rolled and old-fashioned options.

Bay State Milling is the largest privately held, family-owned miller in the United States and the country’s fourth-largest flour producer overall with a daily capacity of 92,020 cwts, according to Sosland Publishing’s 2025 Grain & Milling Annual.