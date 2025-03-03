MINNEAPOLIS — General Mills is expanding its Lucky Charms cereal brand with two new varieties.

The new cereal varieties include Lucky Charms Rainbow Sprinkles, which features birthday cake-flavored confetti sprinkle pieces; and Lucky Charms Jumbo Rainbow cereal, which contains three times more marshmallow charms that are now bigger than before.

“We know families can always use a little extra magic in their mornings,” said Brandon Tyrrell, senior marketing manager at General Mills. “Whether it’s making every day a celebration with Rainbow Sprinkles, or bringing a few more smiles with the larger-than-life Jumbo Rainbow marshmallows, we hope these colorful new versions of Lucky Charms bring more joy, more fun, and of course, more magic to the breakfast table.”

Lucky Charms Rainbow Sprinkles are available at Walmart and will be available nationwide in April starting at a manufacturer’s suggested retail price of $5.69 while Lucky Charms Jumbo Rainbow cereal will be available nationwide in April starting at an MSRP of $5.69.