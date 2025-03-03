READING, PA. — Unique Snacks released its latest product launch, Knead ‘Ems, a new line of mini pretzels. The introduction brings innovation to the mini pretzel category as these better-for-you snacks feature simple ingredients, no preservatives, are Non-GMO verified and vegan friendly.

“We’re always innovating. We recognized the perfect opportunity to innovate and respond to consumer demand in the mini pretzel category by creating a higher-quality snack made with fewer ingredients and more flavor,” said Justin Spannuth, chief operating officer for Unique Snacks.

The launch initially features an all-new sourdough recipe boasting a distinct savory flavor and signature pretzel crunch.

The pretzels come in 11-oz bags and sell for a suggested retail price of between $3.79 and $3.99.