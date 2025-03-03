CHICAGO — Mondelez International, Inc. has promoted Norberto Chaclin from senior vice president, research and development, global biscuits and regional R&D partner for its North America unit to executive vice president and chief research and development officer.

“Norb is a proven leader with a strong track record of innovation, a deep passion for meeting consumers’ evolving snacking needs and a clear commitment to mentoring the next generation of R&D talent,” said Dirk Van de Put, chair and chief executive officer of Mondelez International. “I’m confident that he will lead our worldwide R&D organization in strengthening its partnership with our commercial businesses, driving consumer centricity and category growth, and accelerating productivity.”

Prior to his promotion, Chaclin most recently was global head of R&D for the company’s gum and candy unit. He has helped formulate new innovations for such biscuit and baked snack brands as Oreo, Chips Ahoy!, LU, Ritz, Club Social, belVita and Clif Bar.

Chaclin also held several R&D leadership positions for PepsiCo, Inc. prior to joining Mondelez International.