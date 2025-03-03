CARSON CITY NEV. — Stellar Snacks, a better-for-you pretzel manufacturer headquartered in Carson City, Nev., is making more than a name for itself — it’s making a scene as it collaborates with budding artists to design original artwork showcased on the company’s snack packaging.

Stellar Snacks began operations in March 2019 when co-founders Elisabeth Galvin and her daughter, Gina Galvin, saw a gap in the pretzel market and sought to breathe new life into the category.

“Pretzels have been around for hundreds of years with very little innovation, but they’ve always been a snack that has so much potential,” Gina Galvin explained. “We not only adore the category, but we also adore the creative possibilities.”

It was a labor of love as the mother-daughter duo were dedicated to making a positive impact through sustainable ingredients and manufacturing practices. Stellar Snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, kosher, vegan and are made with sustainably grown wheat and barley flour and no artificial flavors.

Stellar Snacks is reinvigorating the category with elevated flavors like Maui Monk, French Dijon and Sweet & Sparky and putting a unique twist on the consumer experience through its Stellar Artist Universe program.

“The artist program was born from us looking at our packaging and saying, ‘Is there a way that this vessel for pretzels can have a bigger purpose in the world?’” Gina Galvin said. “We believe our pretzels are little works of art, so we create packaging that’s as creative as the tiny twists inside.”

The chosen artist is awarded the opportunity to create artwork that is matched with a specific flavor, pairing their artistic motifs with the tasting notes. So far, eleven flavors have been brought to life and matched with artists. With additional product launches and flavors on the horizon, the team is always on the lookout for applications. Aspiring artists can apply on the company’s website by sending in their digital portfolio.

“The focus is to create a multi-sensory experience for our customers, allowing the taste experience to transcend to become a feast for the eyes as well,” Gina Galvin said.

A dedicated section of the Stellar Snacks website highlights these artists, offering them a digital platform to showcase their work, tell their story and share a direct link to the rest of their portfolio. The snack company further supports the creative community by sponsoring independent art and music festivals that feature up-and-coming talent and collaborating with emerging photographers and creators.

The pretzels come in a 5-oz bag with a retail price of $3.99 and a 12-oz bag of $6.49. The snacks are available in retail stores like Sprouts nationwide and online. They are also distributed on Southwest Airlines, Alaska Airlines and Emirates flights.