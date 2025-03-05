Listen to the episode here or wherever you listen to podcasts:

The bread category is often pigeonholed as a staple category because that’s where its strength lied for decades. As consumer ideas around bread continue to shift, bread manufacturers are getting creative in how they develop new products and market them to consumers.

“Shopping the bread aisle isn't always the most fun,” said Ama Auwarter, vice president, bakery and cookies, Campbell Snacks, in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “Sometimes you just go in and grab what you know you want, so we want to remind them there are other things there that can help kind of spice up their day to day.”

That can be the company’s Pepperidge Farm brand breakfast breads, dinner rolls, frozen product or bagels. Bread goes beyond a sandwich for lunch. In addition to tapping into the brand’s story around quality, Pepperidge Farm is reaching consumers, especially Generation Z, where they are and trying to inspire them to think outside of the box with bakery.

“We look to meet younger consumers where they are, where they're consuming media, where they're finding inspiration,” she said. “And a lot of times that does come down to social media.”

Listen to this episode of Since Sliced Bread to hear more about Pepperidge Farm’s approach to expanding the bread category.

