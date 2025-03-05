Pro Tip: Here are a few ways in which training can ensure profitability, sustainability and consistent product quality in a bakery.

BakingTech, hosted by the American Society of Baking (ASB), is often called “the best week in baking.” This year in Orlando, Fla., I had the opportunity to present on the essential role of master bakers in training and educating the next generation of bakers. Historically, master bakers were responsible for passing down knowledge, refining best practices and ensuring that bakers understood the science behind their craft.

A prime example of this structured education was the American Institute of Baking (AIB). When AIB was founded in 1919 in Chicago, it was one of three schools dedicated to teaching commercial bakers. However, AIB was unique because it focused specifically on baking science, flour chemistry and sanitation, providing specialized training for those working in high-speed commercial bakeries.

Fast forward to 2018, when AIB closed its doors, leaving the industry without a single school dedicated to the formal education of commercial bakers. The effects of this gap in training are now being felt; many bakeries are struggling with inconsistency, higher waste and a lack of technical expertise among employees who are expected to run complex, high-speed production lines.

Without structured education, bakery employees must rely on trial and error, which often leads to costly mistakes, product inconsistencies and unnecessary waste. In industrial baking, even small errors in mixing, fermentation or proofing can result in entire batches being discarded.

Investing in training is about more than skill-building — it’s about profitability, sustainability and ensuring consistent product quality.

Training can help bakers reduce waste, ensure standardized baking, optimize efficiency, improve food safety and sanitation as well as employee retention.

A well-trained team can troubleshoot and adjust processes before mistakes become expensive losses. For example, understanding how water pH affects yeast activity can improve fermentation, allowing for reduced yeast levels and more predictable dough performance.

In high-speed baking, consistency is everything. Bakers who understand ingredient functionality, hydration levels and dough handling can ensure that every loaf, roll or cake meets specifications, avoiding variability that leads to waste and rework.

Employees with technical knowledge can quickly identify when mix times need adjustment, when hydration levels are off or when proofers aren’t functioning optimally. This keeps production running smoothly and minimizes downtime.

A lack of education in sanitation and allergen control can lead to contamination risks and costly recalls. Proper training ensures compliance with food safety standards and reduces risks associated with improper handling.

One of the most overlooked benefits of structured training is employee retention. In today’s baking industry, turnover is high and finding skilled workers is becoming increasingly difficult. Employees who receive proper training feel more confident, engaged and valued, which reduces turnover and increases long-term retention. Training programs create clear career pathways, helping bakeries retain top talent and build a knowledgeable workforce that understands the intricacies of high-speed production.

When employees see opportunities for growth, they stay. When they feel lost or unsupported, they leave. Investing in education means investing in a stable, skilled workforce that can uphold quality and efficiency in the long run.

As an industry, we must recognize that skilled bakers don’t just appear — they must be trained. With the closure of baking schools such as AIB, the responsibility now falls on commercial bakeries to create structured training programs.

Investing in education — whether through in-house training, mentorship programs or partnerships with technical experts — is critical for sustaining the future of industrial baking.

Training is not an expense. It’s an investment in quality, efficiency and the long-term success of our industry. If we want to reduce waste, improve consistency and retain skilled employees, we must prioritize education at every level of the baking process.

Richard Charpentier is a classically trained French baker, CMB, holds a degree in baking science from Kansas State University, and is owner and chief executive officer of Baking Innovation. Connect with him on LinkedIn.