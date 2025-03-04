ORVILLE, OHIO — Hostess Brands Inc., a subsidiary of the J.M. Smucker Co., has launched Hostess Donettes Apple Cinnamon Fritter Rings.

The soft and fluffy donuts are covered in sweet glaze and infused with apple pieces and warm cinnamon. The treats contain no high-fructose corn syrup, feature a pull-apart bubble design, and come in boxes of six individually wrapped 1.73-oz treats.

“As leaders in snacking innovation, we speak to everyone’s snack cravings and bringing joy to everyday moments, and our Donettes Fritter Rings do just that,” said Becky Yadav, senior brand manager at Hostess Brands. “With their fun, pull-apart shape and comforting apple cinnamon flavor, these fritter-inspired donuts are the ultimate snackable delight.”

Hostess Donettes Fritter Rings are available now at major retailers across the United States.