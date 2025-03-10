Natural color alternatives for snack seasonings

13
Over the past several years, synthetic colors have been making headlines, especially with the announcement in January 2025, that the United States would ban Red 3 (erythrosine) to be implemented in 2027.
Other state legislations have many companies believing a snowball effect is occurring for synthetic colors, causing them to look at reformulating products containing any synthetic colors. For example, the School Food Safety Act in California will ban Red 40, Yellow 5 and 6, Green 3, Blue 1 and 2, and Titanium Dioxide from foods and beverages in public schools. Similar legislation is in the works in Virginia and Arizona. While Pennsylvania’s proposed legislation would ban these same colors statewide.
States are introducing such legislation largely due to the growing demand from consumers for more natural, clean label products. According to Innova’s 2025 Trend Survey, removing artificial ingredients is the number one focus for consumers when considering the idea of clean labels.
But with the movement away from synthetics, there are questions on just how well natural colors can replace them in terms of vibrancy, stability, taste, cost, and more. Givaudan Sense Colour addresses these concerns with some of their new product launches geared towards snack seasonings.
Aside from cost, one of the main concerns in switching from synthetics is the shade. Synthetics are known for their vibrant, almost neon shades, low usage rates, and low flavor impact.
In response to the need for colors that can achieve these eye-catching shades, Givaudan recently launched Amaize® Orange-Red, an anthocyanin-based color derived from a non-GMO purple corn hybrid. “Corn is a great source because it’s a clean label option that is easily recognizable by the consumer. It also has a transparent supply chain and can be grown around the world. It is efficient to transport and store, cost effective, and easily scalable,” says Katie Rountree, Regional Product Manager, Americas for Sense Colour.
“This color provides a striking fire-engine red hue in low pH applications making it an excellent alternative to FD&C Red 40. It also blends extremely well with other natural colors, so closer color matches can be achieved or custom shades can be developed for brand differentiation.
In addition to our standard liquid that works well in applications like beverages and confections, we’ve developed a powder format that provides this shade for dry snack seasonings without the vegetal taste and aroma associated with some other natural color sources. Our sensory panels have confirmed that Amaize® Orange-Red offers a clean aroma and taste that performs similar to Red 40, so consumers won’t detect any off notes,” she adds.
While the color source can attribute off-notes to the application, oxidation can also cause colors to develop off flavors over the life of a product.
FD&C Yellow No. 6, has a warm and vibrant orange hue. It is an all-time favorite for extruded snacks to evoke intense cheddar cheese profiles.
Paprika pigments provide very close matches with their vibrant and intense orange shades. However, one of the main complaints associated with paprika are off notes and oxidation that occur over time. And since flavor and color are intimately intertwined, it’s important that the consumers are satisfied with the natural alternatives.
‘In response, we’ve developed our Endure Paprika, an expansion to our Endure line of stabilized colors. It’s a vibrant orange option that has improved stability over time compared to standard paprika,’ says Rountree. ‘Not only does it have a reduced risk of color fade, but snacks maintain their desired taste and aroma for extended periods, minimizing oxidation over the shelf life which leads to off-flavors. “
“The goal is to improve the consumer snacking experience - from label acceptance to flavor to providing the same vibrant shade they are used to with synthetics," she concludes.
