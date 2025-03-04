BOISE, IDAHO — Both Albertsons Cos. and The Kroger Co. are moving on from the chief executive officers who were at the helm for their failed $24.6 billion merger deal.

Boise-based Albertsons Cos., the nation’s second-largest supermarket chain by sales behind Kroger, announced late on March 3 that CEO Vivek Sankaran plans to retire on May 1, at which time Susan Morris, executive vice president and chief operations officer, will take the reins as the grocer’s next chief executive. She also will assume Sankaran’s place on Albertsons’ board of directors.

Sankaran has served as Albertsons CEO since April 2019, coming to the grocery retailer from PepsiCo, where he was CEO of PepsiCo Foods North America. Morris has been executive VP and COO at Albertsons since January 2018 after previously serving as executive VP of the East region.

Plans call for Morris to work closely with Sankaran during a transition period. According to chairman Jim Donald, Morris’ appointment resulted from Albertsons’ succession planning process.

“Over the past several years, the board has engaged in a thoughtful and comprehensive succession planning process to identify Albertsons Cos.’ next CEO, including evaluating internal and external candidates,” Donald said. “The board is confident that Susan is the ideal person to lead the company into its next chapter of growth. With a nearly 40-year career at the company that began at an Albertsons store in the Denver market, Susan brings unmatched expertise and deep knowledge of the business. She is highly respected across the organization and industry, with a strong track record of operational success and passion for serving our customers and communities.”

Albertsons unveiled its CEO succession later on the same day that Cincinnati-based Kroger reported that its chairman and CEO, Rodney McMullen, has resigned from the company due to unethical personal conduct. Kroger said the move came after a board investigation found that certain personal conduct by McMullen “was inconsistent with Kroger’s policy on business ethics,” though unrelated to the business. Lead director Ronald Sargent was named as chairman and interim CEO, effective immediately, pending a search by the grocer’s board for a new CEO.

Similarly, the more than two-year-old Kroger-Albertsons merger unraveled on the same day.

In the morning of Dec. 11 – the day after the merger was blocked by a federal court and a state court – Albertsons announced that it was terminating the transaction and initiating a lawsuit against Kroger, claiming that Kroger breached the merger agreement. Later that day, Kroger said it was canceling the merger pact because of the federal injunction against the deal.

Morris has been with Albertsons Cos. since February 2010, holding a range of divisional and regional leadership posts. She came to the retailer from grocery wholesaler/retailer Supervalu Inc., most recently serving as senior VP of sales and merchandising. Morris joined Supervalu in October 2006 from the former Albertson’s Inc., where she was VP of operations.

“At a time of profound change for the grocery industry, I am honored to be appointed as the next CEO of Albertsons Cos.,” Morris said. “I have worked closely with Vivek and the leadership team on our plans to accelerate growth and am confident that we are on the right path with our Customers for Life strategy. I look forward to participating in the fiscal Q4 earnings call where we will discuss our strategy and provide our fiscal 2025 outlook.”

Albertsons credited Sankaran with leading the company through the COVID-19 pandemic and “challenging industry dynamics,” as well as with continued investment in the business and driving the Customers for Life omnichannel strategy. Sankaran also was at the helm when Albertsons went public in June 2020.

“It has been a privilege to lead Albertsons Cos. through a critical period of evolution, and I couldn’t be more confident in the company’s future with Susan at the helm,” Sankaran said.

Albertsons Cos. operates 2,273 supermarkets, 1,732 pharmacies, 405 fuel centers, 22 distribution centers and 19 manufacturing facilities. Located in 34 states and the District of Columbia, the retailer’s store banners include Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Pavilions, Star Market, Haggen, Carrs, Kings Food Markets and Balducci's Food Lovers Market.