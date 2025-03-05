WASHINGTON — The American Bakers Association (ABA) is heading into its annual baking industry conference, the 2025 ABA Convention, with a record level of member companies.

The ABA said it has reached a milestone with a membership that now totals 375 companies. The Washington-based baking trade group described the growth as a “direct result of its forward-thinking strategic plan” to provide members with programs and services — along with “dynamic advocacy, high-impact events and thought leadership” — that help baking manufacturers prosper in competitive and changing marketplace.

“This 375-member company milestone reflects the strength of the baking industry and the unwavering commitment of ABA to deliver meaningful connections, strategic insights and powerful advocacy,” said Eric Dell, president and chief executive officer of the ABA. “The ABA Convention is not just an industry gathering — it is a critical forum for decision-makers to engage in high-level discussions, explore transformative business opportunities and drive the trajectory of commercial baking forward.”

Overall, the ABA community represents more than 1,200 commercial baking facilities and the industry supply chain.

The ABA noted that its membership momentum will come to the fore at the 2025 ABA Convention, held March 23-26 in Orlando, Fla. Bringing together more than 50 leading baking companies, the conference will serve up a range of events, including trends presentations, customer panels and business-to-business networking for bakers, suppliers and industry partners. Attendees will find actionable insights and innovative solutions and be able to partake in high-impact discussions, build connections, forge strategic partnerships and explore the latest advancements in commercial baking, the ABA said.

“For those who have yet to experience the ABA community, now is the time to engage and join,” said ABA chairman Bill Quigg, president of Richmond Baking Co., Richmond, Ind. “The 2025 ABA Convention offers a unique and invaluable opportunity to connect with industry leaders, gain essential insights into evolving market trends and position your organization for long-term success in a rapidly changing business environment. I’m looking forward to meeting many new friends at this year’s convention.”