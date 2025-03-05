LOS ANGELES — Frisco Baking Co., a family-owned baking company specializing in sourdough bread as well as French, Italian and wheat loaves, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Feb. 24 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of California. According to the court filing, Frisco Baking has estimated assets of $1 million to $10 million and estimated liabilities of $10 million to $50 million.

Frisco Baking was founded in 1941. Its product line includes sourdoughs (rolls, loaves, baguettes), French bread (party sandwiches, rolls and Italian twists) and specialty bread (foccacias).

In addition to wholesale, the company’s products are served in restaurants and delis across Southern California. The company also operates a retail store.