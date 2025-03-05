CHICAGO — Americans are bracing for the economic impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs, a survey by consumer data research firm Numerator shows.

Effective March 4, President Donald Trump proceeded with plans to implement sweeping tariffs on goods imported from Canada and Mexico and increase punitive tariffs on China. Canada and Mexico were hit with 25% tariffs, while another 10% tariff was levied on China following a 10% duty enacted in February.

A consensus of economists expects the US tariffs to hoist inflation on a broad scale as US importers pass on cost increases to consumers. Meanwhile, retaliatory tariffs from all three nations stand to inflate pricing of US exports, making them more expensive for foreign importers and potentially fomenting a wider trade war.

Of 1,023 US consumers polled last month in Numerator’s Tariff Impact Survey, 83% said they’re aware of new or proposed tariffs, and 80% expressed concern about the impact of tariffs on their finances or shopping.

“The majority of US consumers are keeping tabs on the latest tariffs,” Chicago-based Numerator said in its survey report. “As of Feb. 11 (the date the poll was conducted), more than four out of five shoppers say they’re aware of new or proposed tariffs on imported goods — up significantly from 53% in December 2024.”

Nearly two-thirds of respondents indicated they’re worried about tariffs raising prices on everyday goods, according to the survey. Consumers also had other concerns about the impact of tariffs, including limited availability of certain products (cited by 44%), a possible slowdown in economic growth (25%), and the potential of an impact to their job or industry (13%).

“Consumers are feeling uneasy about the financial impact of tariffs,” Numerator commented in its report. “Shoppers worry most about tariff-related price increases in essential categories like groceries (55%), gasoline (41%), household goods (34%) and medical supplies (29%).”

In response to tariffs, 76% of consumers surveyed expect to make changes to their shopping habits. That includes seeking sales or coupons to offset price hikes, purchasing fewer imported goods and switching to US-made alternatives. Other strategies include shifting the timing of their purchases in response to tariffs by stocking up before price increases or delaying purchases until prices stabilize. Also, 10% of respondents said they would increase their budget for certain items hit by price hikes.

Numerator noted, however, the US consumers have varied understanding of tariffs and opinions about their efficacy. Among those surveyed, just 34% said they fully comprehend tariffs’ impact on prices, 48% acknowledged having a general idea but not details about tariffs and 17% admitted to having little or no understanding of tariffs.

“While awareness is high, understanding remains mixed,” according to Numerator.

The largest chunk of consumers polled (46%) see both pros and cons with tariffs, depending on how they’re implemented, while 21% described tariffs as harmful and 16% as helpful, Numerator reported. Most shoppers’ opinions of tariffs primarily reflect their political affiliation.

And regarding the latest tariffs, respondents' opinions were mixed: 38% oppose the tariffs, 35% support them and 23% feel neutral or have no opinion.

“Opinions are stronger on the negative side,” Numerator noted, “with those who ‘strongly oppose’ outnumbering those who ‘strongly support’ two-to-one (28% vs. 14%).”