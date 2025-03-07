ORRVILLE, OHIO — Hostess Brands Inc., a subsidiary of the J.M. Smucker Co., has launched Hostess Cupcakes Minis.

The bite-size cupcakes are soft chocolate cakes made with creamy whipped crème filling and the company’s signature Original Squiggle, all baked with cocoa and without any high-fructose corn syrup or artificial flavors, Hostess said.

“We craft all of our products with people’s busy lives in mind, which is why we’ve made the No. 1 cupcake mini increasing its portability,” said Aundrea Graver, director of brand marketing at Hostess Brands. “From car to pantry, Hostess Cupcakes Minis offer a perfectly sized snack for whenever a sweet craving hits.”

Hostess Cupcakes Minis are now available for shipping in single-serve pouches and multipacks. Single-serve pouches contain three mini cakes while box packs contain six pouches with two cupcakes in each pouch.