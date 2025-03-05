HERSHEY, PA. — The Hershey Co. has named Tiffany Menyhart chief customer officer, effective March 17. In her new role, Menyhart will lead the US confection sales team at Hershey to “advance the company’s vision of becoming a leading snacking powerhouse,” Hershey said.

Prior to joining Hershey, Menyhart was with Kraft Heinz Co., most recently as area vice president of strategic accounts and growth channels. Prior to Kraft Heinz she was chief commercial officer for Universities North America at Sodexo. She also spent many years at Wrigley, including time as vice president of US category leadership and senior operations business manager for commercialization and supply chain. She began her career as a senior manager at Accenture.

“Tiffany’s visionary leadership, extensive experience across confection and snacking categories, and focus on the customer will guide our commercial organization’s next growth phase to meet the evolving needs of our retail partners and consumers,” said Andrew Archambault, president of US confection at The Hershey Co. “She brings enthusiasm and a fresh outlook, driving us towards our 2025 goals and beyond.”

Menyhart received a bachelor of arts degree from Vanderbilt University and a master of business administration degree from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.