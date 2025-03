ROSEMONT, ILL. — Sethness Roquette has produced a dark Class I Powder Caramel Color 1360PW.

Sethness said the color may provide a reddish-brown color for food and beverage manufacturers.

The color may be used in such applications as spice blends, cinnamon and cocoa extenders, baked foods, dry dog foods and treats and cat foods.

The company’s powder caramel color has a tinctorial power of 0.300 to 0.400 with a typical hue index of 6.0 and a pH value of 7.0 to 9.0, according to the company.