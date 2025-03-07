BERKELEY, CALIF. —Upcycled Foods, Inc. is partnering with Misfits Market to debut a line of upcycled bread under the market’s Odds & Ends private label. Two bread varieties are available: multigrain bread and honey wheat bread.

The bread is created from scratch with Upcycled Foods flagship upcycled ingredient, ReGrained Supergrain, and a sourdough from Puratos.

“Introducing upcycled breads under our Odds & Ends label is a natural evolution of Misfits Market’s commitment to reducing waste across the supply chain — delivering high-quality, purpose-driven products that give consumers a tangible way to make a positive impact,” said Morgan Drummond, senior director of private label at Misfits Market. “The team at UP, Inc. was an invaluable partner from day one, working alongside us from formulated to commercialization to bring this product to life.”

The bread is available at Misfits Market in a 24-oz package for $4.49.