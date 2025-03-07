SEATTLE — Starbucks has named Cathy Smith as its new chief financial officer. Smith succeeds Starbucks’ outgoing executive vice president and CFO, Rachel Ruggeri. Ruggeri was with Starbucks for nearly 20 years.

“Rachel has held many important roles, always leading with integrity, a focus on results and a strong belief in the importance of our culture,” said Brian Niccol, chairman and chief executive officer at Starbucks. “She’s consistently taken on big challenges and helped teams succeed. In everything she does she puts customers and partners at the center. I know Rachel has helped the company navigate through some of the most challenging times and played a key role in some of our biggest successes.”

Smith joins the coffee company from Nordstrom, where she most recently was CFO. Smith also has held several executive vice president and CFO positions at Target, Express Scripts, Walmart, GameStop, Centex, Kennametal, Textron and Raytheon.

She has been on several boards for companies including Dick’s Sporting Goods, Baxter International Inc., and PPG Industries.

“Cathy brings incredible knowledge and extensive experience in retail, global operations, and turnaround success,” Niccol said. “She’s a great person and a great leader. I’m excited to partner with her as we continue our work on the Back to Starbucks plan. Cathy will start in the next month.”

Ruggeri joined Starbucks in August 2001 as director of finance. During her tenure, Ruggeri held several financial leadership positions. Ruggeri also has been CFO for Continental Mills.