MINNEAPOLIS — Jonathan J. Nudi, group president of North America Pet, International and North America Foodservice at General Mills, Inc., will retire on June 30.

Nudi joined General Mills in 1993 and has held roles of increasing responsibility across the company, including leading the US Snacks division and the Europe and Australia segment. Prior to his current role, Nudi was group president of the North America Retail (NAR) segment for seven years, where General Mills said he drove “a significant improvement in performance, including strong growth in net sales and segment operating profit, as well as market share gains across the majority of NAR categories.”

“Jon will leave a lasting legacy at General Mills,” said Jeffrey Harmening, chairman and chief executive officer of General Mills. “Over the course of his 32 years, Jon embodied what it means to be a dedicated, diligent and visionary leader. His dedication to delivering outstanding results and his unwavering passion for developing future leaders strengthened us for the long term and will be a key part of the indelible mark he leaves. I sincerely thank him for his unwavering commitment and wish Jon nothing but the best as he begins his next chapter.”

General Mills also said that Liz Mascolo, currently president for North America Blue Buffalo, will be promoted to segment president, North Liz Mascolo.

America Pet and join the General Mills senior leadership team, effective March 16.

Mascolo has 22 years of experience across a broad set of General Mills brands and businesses. Prior to her current role, she was vice president of strategy and growth and vice president of marketing for the Pillsbury and Cheerios business units. Earlier, she was global marketing director at Cereal Partners Worldwide SA. She also has held a variety of general management roles.

Mascolo received a bachelor’s degree in government from the University of Notre Dame and a master’s degree from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

“I am excited to welcome Liz to join our senior leadership team,” Harmening said. “I’m confident her broad experiences across both human food and pet food — as well as her history of driving growth and innovation — will only strengthen our company further.”