SOUTHAMPTON, NY. — Mondelez International, Inc. is bringing more innovation to the cookie aisle with the debut of Tiny Tate’s gluten-free chocolate chip cookies.

Manufactured through the company’s Tate’s Bake Shop business, Tiny Tate’s gluten-free chocolate chip cookies are bite-size and packaged in resealable 5.5-oz bags. The cookies are made with rice flour and are nut free.

The cookies are available at a suggested retail price of $5.78 to $6.99 at select retailers, including Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, Hannaford, Giant and Stop & Shop. They will be available on amazon.com in early March and on tatesbakeshop.com starting April 1.