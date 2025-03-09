Proper maintenance and having the right equipment for each product will help reduce waste on lines that use dividers and rounders.

“The effects of wear over time due to mechanical stress can be foreseen and corrected with effective preventive maintenance inspections and replacement of critical parts,” said Jerry Murphy, vice president of sales, Gemini Bakery Solutions. “Lack of lubrication when working with difficult-to-portion doughs can accelerate wear on sliding machine surfaces. Lack of lubrication between the tolerances of the moving parts on suction-type dividers will create underweight dough pieces due to air being drawn into the suction chamber.”

Murphy also suggested that bakers ensure bearings, bushings and cam followers are all well-lubricated and special attention be paid to oil pumps, metering valves and dosing valves. Proper cleaning based upon the manufacturer’s recommendations is also critical to machine performance.

Proper control over the process will minimize waste, said Nathan McDermott, technical sales, WP Bakery Group USA.

“It all starts from the ingredients and mix,” he said. “Control the temperature of the ingredients going into the mixer. Ensure you are using a mixer that provides consistent results.”

Along with process controls, bakers should choose equipment that can handle a wider range of dough viscosities to reduce waste, said Jim Fontaine, bakery field sales manager, Reiser.

He also suggested “dividers like the Vemag HP/HPR series for accurate scaling, longer rounding bars/tracks and possibly a sheeter with four sets of sheeters instead of three to reduce the dough piece down a little slower.”

Improper maintenance will be especially harmful to dividers and rounders, said Andres Lopez, business development manager, Handtmann Inc.

“Letting the machine fall into disrepair will affect the weights, then you’re really going to have problems,” he said. “We recommend breaking down the machine after a certain number of hours in order to ensure that any old dough that may have built up is cleaned.”

The best way to minimize waste is to have a line that can adjust as the dough changes, said John Giacoio, Rheon.

“The Rheon stress-free systems automatically adapt to the changes in dough throughout a batch and even during the changing plant environment,” he said.

Reducing waste begins with precise portioning and careful dough handling.

“AMF Flex makeup systems incorporate efficiency and flexibility features, including rapid changeovers and low-maintenance designs, to minimize excess dough trim and product rejects,” said Bruce Campbell, executive product manager, AMF Flex.

Bakers should avoid overhandling dough during processing, said Bruce Gingrich, sales manager, WP Bakery Group USA.

“If you are using an automated line, do not start and stop,” he said. “Stay with a speed that will keep a constant flow.”

This article is an excerpt from the February 2025 issue of Baking & Snack. To read the entire feature on Dividing & Rounding, click here.