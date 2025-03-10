BOSTON — Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. has promoted Monisha Dabek from chief commercial officer and general manager, United States, to chief operating officer. In the role, Dabek will oversee the company’s US commercial business, global branded and ingredients commercial business, supply chain and research, development and sustainability teams.

Dabek has been CCO and general manager, US, since March 2021. As CCO, she led the company’s sales, marketing, innovation, insights, revenue management and demand planning teams.

“Ocean Spray is ushering in a new era for our historic cooperative, delivering modernized internal processes, technological advancements and P&L management that will drive improved efficiency across our organization,” said Tom Hayes, president and chief executive officer of Ocean Spray. “Monisha is an accomplished, driven and creative leader in the CPG industry who has achieved clear results for our members. Taking the helm in this newly consolidated organization, she will lead the strategy and execution of our business operations end-to-end.”

Prior to Ocean Spray, Dabek was with Danone as enterprise strategy and innovation lead. She joined Danone in April 2011 as director of sales for the company’s Mid Atlantic region.

Dabek also held several sales leadership positions with PepsiCo, Inc., WhiteWave Foods and Accenture.