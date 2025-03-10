FAIRFIELD, NJ. — Consumer packaged goods brand incubator 7 Mile Brands is bringing its Pretzelized pretzel snackers to foodservice.

Available in portable 2-oz single-serve bags, the snacks combine a crunchy, golden pretzel with a cracker and come in two flavors: sea salt and cheddar.

“Expanding into foodservice is an exciting step for Pretzelized, allowing us to bring two favorite snacks in one to even more consumers,” said Sammy Kestenbaum, co-founder and chief executive officer of Pretzelized. “We’re excited to introduce our unique snacking experience to a new audience and are committed to providing convenient, high-quality snack options that fit today’s fast-paced lifestyle.”

The pretzel crackers first launched in April 2024 and has since expanded into 15,000 retail locations across North America.