PALM SPRINGS, CALIF. — The food industry, and sugar in particular, is dealing with an ever-changing environment that includes the impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs and new government policies along with rising costs, tariffs and other challenges, including Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) efforts and the MAHA Caucus, according to speakers on a Nutrition Policies and Trends panel at the recent International Sweetener Colloquium.

“A lot has happened in the last 12 months,” Nick Fereday, executive director, Rabobank, said concerning the impact of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs.

A year ago, supply constraints limited the impact of GLP-1 drugs, but since then “the market has blown up,” impacting consumer buying habits, he said, and supplies will continue to grow with more than 200 trials by 70 companies of new drugs that have benefits in addition to weight loss.

The use of GLP-1 weight-loss drugs was “not yet at its peak,” Fereday said in response to an audience question about whether the impact of such drugs was overblown.

Courtney Gaine, president and chief executive officer of The Sugar Association, noted that the MAHA Commission, established by executive order on Feb. 13, has added to existing food industry challenges from state and federal levels that tend to encourage litigation. She encouraged attendees not to underestimate MAHA, which is led by Health and Human Services secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.

Much of the activity challenging the industry is not based on sound science, the speakers said.

“The industry needs to advocate for sound science,” said Samuel Alcaine, vice president, regulatory and scientific affairs, International Dairy Foods Association.