Flowers Foods, Thomasville, Ga., has something for everyone, from its premium and specialty offerings to its value brands. This broad portfolio is well-suited for today’s market, where the company sees a “bifurcation of choice” taking place.

“Consumers seeking differentiation are choosing premium options like Dave's Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse or Nature’s Own keto products,” said Jessica Wood, vice president, consumer insights, Flowers Foods, in this episode of Since Sliced Bread. “While on the other side, food affordability is a top concern for others. We've seen a rise in value-oriented brands, smaller loaves and private label for more price sensitive consumers.”

Flowers Foods’ premium breads are also satisfying what Wood sees as one of the biggest shifts in the category: a move towards better-for-you offerings.

“Consumers are choosing options that have a healthier halo more often, and shopping more from the in-store bakery,” she said. “Additionally, there is a shift in consumers’ awareness of processed foods, and they're leaning more into clean label trends, no artificial flavors, colors or preservatives, and they're seeking fresher options that have those simpler ingredient panels.”

