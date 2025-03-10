PORTLAND, ORE.— Icon Foods has formulated functional fiber blends to maximize fiber content and minimize the risk of gastrointestinal discomfort.

The company’s first product is FibRefine 3.0. FibRefine 3.0 is an ingredient formulated with soluble tapioca fiber, chicory root inulin and polydextrose.

Its next product to be launched in the line is organic FibRefine 3.5, which is an organic soluble tapioca fiber that features organic agave inulin and organic gum acacia.

FibRefine 3.5 is expected to be available in the spring.

“Whether you’re adding fiber for gut health, improving texture in reduced-sugar products, or managing calories and carbohydrates, FibRefine blends deliver on all fronts,” said Kash Rocheleau, chief executive officer of Icon Foods. “These pre-mixed blends not only close the dietary fiber gap, but also enhance texture and versatility, simplifying the formulation process by eliminating the need to source and measure multiple fibers. As consumers increasingly prioritize sugar reduction and fiber intake, FibRefine blends offer a simple, scalable solution to support gut health and meet the demand for high-fiber, low-sugar food and beverages.”

The company said its pre-mixed fibers uses fibers that may metabolize and ferment at different rates. This may help manufacturers to add up to 15 grams of fiber per serving.

The fiber blends may be used in such applications as beverages, baked foods, snack bars, dairy substitutes, frozen desserts and sauces. FBN