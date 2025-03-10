BUFFALO, NY. — Rich Products Corp. (Rich’s) has added Tim Ryan, PhD, to the board of directors.

Ryan is a former president and current chancellor of the Culinary Institute of America (CIA). Ryan has been president of the CIA since 2001, making him the longest running president of the organization. Having been at the school for 42 years, Ryan is the first alumnus and faculty member to become president. Under Ryan’s leadership, the CIA established the School of Graduate Studies, introducing a series of master’s degrees such as food business, wine and beverage management, and sustainable food systems, and launched the first master’s in culinary arts degree. The institute also became a leader in addressing critical food issues, including health and wellness, global cuisines and cultures, food ethics, and sustainability, Rich’s said.

“We are excited to welcome Dr. Ryan to Rich's,” said Mindy Rich, chair of Rich Products Corp. “A well-known leader throughout the food world, he brings extensive industry experience, an innovative mindset and forward-thinking vision to Rich’s. This combination will be invaluable as we work toward achieving our own bold vision and aggressive growth aspirations.”