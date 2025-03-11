LONDON — UK biscuit, chocolate and confections maker Pladis plans to shut its Mohnton, Pa., production facility in May.

London-based Pladis reported the impending closure in a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) in February with the Pennsylvania Department of Labor and Industry. The notice, issued via the company’s White Plains, NY-based Pladis North America Inc. arm, said the Mohnton plant in Berks County is scheduled to shut down on May 29 and 55 employees will be affected.

Pladis’ roster of brands includes Godiva, McVitie’s, Ülker, DeMet’s Turtles, Flipz, Carr’s, Jacob’s, BN, Go Ahead, Haansbro, Sultana and Verkade.

The company said it had informed employees in mid-2024 of plans to phase out the Mohnton facility, which is near a larger Berks County plant in Reading.

“In June of 2024, we announced to our team in Mohnton, Pa., our intention to close that facility by the end of Q2 2025,” Pladis said in an email statement. “Last week, we announced that our final day of plant operations will be May 29, 2025. This move enables us to focus our resources on the Godiva plant in Reading, Pa., and our Pladis North America plant in Big Flats, NY. Our Mohnton plant currently directly employs 60 people, who we will treat with the utmost care and support during this transition, including severance based on tenure and the offer of outplacement services.

“While this business decision helps facilitate our growth strategy, it is a tough time for our teams,” the company said. “Pladis remains fully committed to our presence in the Berks County region, where the Godiva facility (in Reading) currently employs over 200 people.”

Founded in 2016, Pladis is owned by Turkish company Yildiz Holding and operates 27 bakeries and plants in 11 countries, with more than 16,000 employees. Total revenue for Pladis, whose products are sold in over 110 countries, topped £2.7 billion ($3.5 billion) in its most recent financial year ended in 2023. Godiva Chocolatier became part of Pladis’ portfolio last April.

At the end of February, A. Salman Amin, global chief executive officer of Pladis,

the company said. Sridhar Ramamurthy, chief financial officer, and Tim Brett, managing director of Europe and developing markets, are managing Pladis in the interim.