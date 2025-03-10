Processing and packaging play critical roles in ensuring extended shelf life of sweet baked goods.

“Controlling moisture, using quality ingredients, and employing effective packaging materials like those with good moisture and oxygen barriers are key,” said Luc Casavant, director, baking applications, Lallemand Baking.

That starts with tight controls on makeup and baking.

“Proper baking ensures that the product reaches a temperature that kills harmful microorganisms,” he explained. “Underbaking can leave moisture, leading to spoilage. Using high-quality ingredients can reduce the risk of spoilage. For example, fresh eggs and dairy products have a longer shelf life.”

Effective packaging methods can significantly complement ingredient-based solutions.

“Techniques like nitrogen-filled or vacuum packaging can help reduce oxidation, thus preserving freshness,” said Joe Gontowski, research and development manager, BreadPartners Inc. “Understanding and selecting the proper packaging method is crucial in maximizing the effectiveness of shelf life extenders and ensuring the bread maintains its desired qualities until it reaches the consumer.”

Ensuring proper sanitation during processing is important.

“Processing and packaging steps are a place where debris or bacteria can be introduced that would shorten shelf life,” said Melanie Weber, senior research and development scientist, Cain Foods. “These steps take place after baking, so the kill step for the product has already taken place, and therefore keeping these steps and equipment as clean as possible is very important.”

Minimizing product handling is advised to extend shelf life.

“Controlling and minimizing points of contact after baking as well as having packaging that helps to ensure the integrity of the product are critical for preventing mold growth and can provide some help to minimize the effects of staling,” said Sherrill Cropper, new product development lab manager, Lesaffre.

