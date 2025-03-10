High-protein baked goods are in hot demand as consumers grow increasingly conscious of what they eat. These shoppers are seeking foods that help them reach their health and wellness goals, and for many, protein is the macronutrient of choice to get the job done.

“Protein is well-known for its benefits in promoting satiety, supporting muscle growth and repair, and providing a sustained energy source, making it an appealing nutrient for a wide range of consumers,” explained Ashley Beech, product development manager, bakery applications, Corbion. “As dietary trends evolve, consumers are not only prioritizing high-protein options for their functional benefits but also seeking products that align with their broader health goals, such as weight management or fitness support.”

Seventy percent of consumers are actively seeking more protein in their diets, primarily driven by its health benefits, according to Ingredion consumer research. This demand is reflected in the bevy of new bakery product launches touting higher protein, from bread, buns and rolls to cookies, crackers and more.

With consumers’ protein push showing no signs of slowing, baking manufacturers are taking advantage. Those looking to get in on the action, however, must be aware of the effects added protein can have on their baked goods. If incorporated improperly, protein can knock taste, texture, volume and other product attributes off balance. And while consumers are hungry for more protein, they have little appetite for products that don’t meet their quality expectations.

However, through careful ingredient selection, producers can craft high-protein products that still satisfy health-minded buyers and keep them coming back.

“By taking a comprehensive and informed approach, formulators can successfully manage the impacts of added protein and deliver high-quality baked goods that meet both consumer expectations and nutritional goals,” Beech said.

Finding the right notes

Before embarking on a high-protein project, baking and snack manufacturers must understand the formulation challenges added protein can bring and how they can be overcome.

Flavor is often a top concern. Taste is king for most consumers and is typically the greatest predictor of whether they’ll repurchase a product, regardless of its health benefits. Adding protein to baked goods can result in undesirable flavor notes like bitterness, especially when using plant-based sources like peas.

“Plant proteins often bring along earthy notes and other off-flavors,” said Brad Wright, bakery and snacks R&D manager, Cargill. “Even within the same protein source, there can be significant differences in flavor profiles.”

To reduce off-notes, Wright recommended using proteins with a more neutral flavor profile when possible, as well as protein blends from multiple botanical sources.

“This approach keeps inclusion levels from individual plant proteins low, a move that helps minimize off-flavors,” he said.

Proper taste can also be preserved through natural flavor maskers and texture modulators, which additionally can promote a clean label, said David Guilfoyle, senior manager, food ingredients, bakery, North America, IFF. Complementary ingredients such as sweeteners, spices or acids can also balance the flavor profile of high-protein baked goods.

Taste aside, texture impacts are another big challenge bakers must often balance when boosting protein.

“In general, adding protein to a baked product will make the texture more tough, chewy and the dough more dry because many proteins have very good water-binding ability,” explained KJ Burrington, vice president of technical development, American Dairy Products Institute.

These dryer, stickier doughs are typically less machinable, posing processing concerns for automated systems as well.

“This then typically requires additional force and friction from mixers, which can impact overall costs when considering factors like increased floor times and sourcing ingredient solutions,” said Amanda Bromfield, technical manager, milling and baking solutions, ADM.

The key to combating these texture issues is balancing the formulation with water-absorbing ingredients and plasticizing (low water absorption) ingredients, Wright said.

“For example, bakers may need to add more sugar and fat to offset the water absorption of the proteins or use more proteins that have plasticizing properties,” he explained.

Producers can also incorporate enzymes or hydrocolloids to ensure dough extensibility and pay close attention to how much water they’re adding to the mix.

“Add too much water to a formula and there may not be enough solids to get the appropriate volume,” Wright cautioned. “Water won’t contribute to volume in products that are leavened chemically or with yeast.”

Product color may be another concern, especially when incorporating plant proteins.

“Pea protein, for example, can have a slight yellow hue,” Wright said. “Depending on how much is added to a formula and the type of application, it can impact the final color. In a brownie formula, you won’t notice the difference, but in other, lighter colored baked goods, the color difference may be more noticeable.”

The order in which ingredients are added to a mix should also typically be modified in high-protein products, Burrington noted.

“Often the protein ingredient should be added at the end of the mix so it doesn’t absorb too much water,” she said. “Many of these conditions will need to be adjusted for the type of protein used.”