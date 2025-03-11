AUSTIN, TEXAS — Cheddies, a snack company that offers certified organic cheese crackers made with cheddar cheese sourced from regenerative farms, is expanding its availability with a nationwide rollout across more than 1,700 Target locations.

The rollout features Cheddies’ classic and spicy cheddar 4.2-oz crackers, a new classic cheddar cracker multipack (0.8-oz/8-count) in 800 stores, and the first major retail placement for the brand’s chili lime (4.2-oz) crackers, now available in 1,100 locations.

As part of the rollout, Cheddies said it has partnered with Grammy-nominated DJ, producer and entrepreneur Steve Aoki.

“When I discovered Cheddies, their savory taste and satisfying crunch had me hooked right away,” Aoki said. “That’s why I’m excited to join the team as chief snacking officer. Together we are going to remix snack culture through rich flavors and bold ideas.”

Cheddies claims to be the first snack brand to use regenerative organic cheddar, supporting farming practices that improve soil health, biodiversity and animal welfare. The crackers contain 6 grams of protein per serving and deliver four times more cheese and two times the protein of leading brands, the company said.

Founded in 2015, Cheddies is backed by Gravette Capital, a Colleyville, Texas-based private equity firm.

“As a father and entrepreneur, I believe in supporting brands that make healthier choices easier for families,” said Paul Gravette, founder and chief executive officer of Gravette Capital. “We’re proud to be part of Cheddies’ journey.”