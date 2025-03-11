TORONTO —George Weston Ltd. and Loblaw Cos. Ltd. have executed a settlement agreement in Canada related to their role in an industrywide price-fixing arrangement for packaged bread products between 2001 and 2015. The settlement provides for a cash payment by Weston and Loblaw of C$404 million, with C$96 million already paid by Loblaw through the previously announced Loblaw Card Program. The companies first agreed to the settlement back in July 2024. The settlement is subject to court approval in Ontario and Quebec. The Ontario Settlement Approval Hearing will take place in Toronto on May 5, while the Quebec Settlement Approval Hearing will take place in Montreal on June 16.