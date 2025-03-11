HERSHEY, PA. — Stacy Taffet has been named chief growth officer at The Hershey Co., effective April 14. She will be responsible for driving growth strategies across Hershey’s expanding snacks portfolio. In addition, she will spearhead Hershey’s enterprise strategy and growth capabilities encompassing media and creative investments, marketing innovation, research and development, commercial and consumer intelligence, and brand reputation management.

Taffet has spent the past nearly 18 years at PepsiCo, Inc., most recently as senior vice president of marketing. She also has spent time in brand marketing and management positions for PepsiCo’s Frito Lay, Lipton, Aquafina and SoBe brands. Prior to PepsiCo she was a marketing manager at American Express.

“We are thrilled to welcome Stacy to Hershey’s executive team,” said Michele Buck, president and chief executive officer. “With deep expertise in brand strategy, innovation and commercial growth, Stacy brings strategic capabilities to accelerate our vision to become a leading snacking powerhouse. With a proven track record of driving sustainable growth across complex business landscapes, I’m confident that her leadership will help us unlock new growth opportunities, elevate our iconic brands and continue to delight consumers around the world.”

Taffet received a bachelor’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in business administration at Harvard Business School.

“I am deeply honored to join Hershey and help shape its next chapter of growth,” Taffet said. “Throughout my career, I’ve admired Hershey not only for its iconic brands that have created meaningful moments for generations, but also for its exceptional talent and profound commitment to community impact. I’m excited to contribute to this remarkable legacy while working alongside the team to advance our ambitious vision for the future.”