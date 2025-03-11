SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — A panel of soft wheat millers and merchandisers convened at the conclusion of the North American Millers’ Association 2025 spring conference forecast US 2025 soft red winter wheat production at 354,107,000 bus, up 10,065,000 bus, or 3%, from 344,042,000 bus in 2024.

If the forecast is realized, soft red winter wheat production in 2025 would be the third largest in the past 10 years behind 449,017,000 bus in 2023 and 360,697,000 bus in 2021. The recent record-high production was 618,067,000 bus in 2008. The all-time record-high soft red winter wheat production was 678,017,000 bus in 1981.

Production was forecast to be up from 2024 in the Central states, the Southeast and the South/Delta/Southwest region. Increased production projections in those states more than offset production declines forecast for the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic states.

In the Central states of Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin, projected production of 116,437,000 bus would be up 17% from 99,590,000 bus in 2024.

In the Midwest states of Illinois, Missouri, Kentucky and Tennessee, the forecast for production at 137,966,000 bus would be down 8% from 149,684,000 bus in 2024.

In the Southeast, comprising Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, the production projection of 40,565,000 bus would be up 8% from 37,424,000 bus in 2024.

In the Mid-Atlantic states of Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania, the forecast production of 37,205,000 bus would be down 8% from 40,239,000 bus last year.

In the South/Delta/Southwest region, including Arkansas, Kansas, Oklahoma and Texas, production projected at 22,004,000 bus would mark an increase of 29% from 17,105,000 bus in 2024.

The panel also issued a soft white winter wheat forecast for 2025 at 216,314,000 bus. If realized, soft white winter wheat production would be up 793,000 bus, or 0.4%, from 215,521,000 bus last year. A forecast for fewer bushels produced in Wisconsin and minor decreases in the Pacific Northwest would be more than offset by soft white wheat production increases in Michigan and Virginia.





Get the latest grain markets news → Enjoy a free Market Focus newsletter trial here.