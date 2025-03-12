BOULDER, COLO. — Bobo’s is renaming its flagship oat bar lineup to oatmeal bars. The new packaging emphasizes the snack’s functional benefits.

“Now more than ever, customers expect more from their food,” said Henry Hughes, executive vice president of marketing at Bobo’s. “Our oatmeal bars have remained popular for more than 20 years now. That’s because they’re made with simple, wholesome ingredients and they taste great — and we’ve never wavered from that formula.”

Bobo’s 3-oz oatmeal bars are made with 100% whole grain oats. They are also gluten-free and Non-GMO Project verified in addition to being free from most top allergens, the company said.

“We’re excited our new packaging now communicates the meal replacement functional benefits that so many of our consumers are using our product for,” Hughes said. “We see such a significant part of the nutrition bar category consumption is for the meal replacement usage occasion and we think this new direction better positions us to meet that consumer need.”

The new packaging for Bobo’s oatmeal bars is now available at major retailers such as Whole Foods, Target, Kroger, Safeway, Albertsons, Sprouts and Wegmans as well as on the company’s website.