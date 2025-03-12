ORRVILLE, OHIO — Hostess Brands, a subsidiary of The J.M Smucker Co., has partnered with sports nutrition company REDCON1 for a multi-year partnership that will bring Hostess flavors to protein powders and ready-to-drink shakes.

REDCON1 said it will launch limited-edition and seasonal protein flavor drops in tandem with seasonal Hostess treats.

“Hostess has always been about bringing moments of joy to every day and we are excited to extend the delight our iconic treats offer through this partnership.” said Rebecca Yadav, Hostess senior brand manager of The J.M. Smucker Co. “Our collaboration with REDCON1 reflects our continued commitment to innovation and finding new ways to delight our fans.”