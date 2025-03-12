ITASCA, ILL. — Prinova USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the NAGASE Group, has named Richard McEvoy president and chief executive officer, effective April 1.

McEvoy is known for driving transformational business growth across multiple life science companies. Prior to joining Prinova, he was the CEO of Voyant Beauty. Other companies McEvoy has held leadership roles at include Unilever, JohnsonDiversey and Vantage Specialty Chemicals.

“We are thrilled to welcome Richard to Prinova,” said Rob Elias, chief financial officer of Prinova. “His strategic mindset, operational expertise and depth of experience will help us to drive innovation across the company’s product and service portfolio.”

McEvoy joined Prinova on March 10 to begin the onboarding and handover process with Don Thorp, the company’s current president and CEO, who will retire after 42 years of leading Prinova.

Prinova provides ingredients, flavors and value-added solutions to the food, beverage and nutrition industries.