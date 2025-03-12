DUBLIN, OHIO — Wendy’s, Inc. expects to reach 2,000 international restaurants by 2028.

“Over the past three years, we’ve added nearly 300 net new restaurants, expanding our international footprint to over 1,300 locations across 33 international markets,” said E.J. Wunsch, president of International for Wendy’s, during a March 6 investor day. “This disciplined approach to development resulted in a 9% net unit growth CAGR (compound annual growth rate), underscoring our ability to scale strategically and efficiently.”

Wendy’s expects to increase CAGR to 11% internationally over the next four years with the International segment accounting for 70% of Wendy’s overall growth.

In Canada, Wendy’s has over 400 restaurants and about $1 billion in revenue.

“We operate one restaurant per 80,000 Canadians and are rapidly approaching the US density of one for every 56,000,” Wunsch said.

Expansion plans include adding 125 new restaurants in Latin America.

“We’re focusing on Mexico, turning it into a foundation for continued growth across Central and South America, capitalizing on strong consumer demand in these regions,” Wunsch said.

In India and the Middle East, over 150 net new restaurants were added in the past three years. By 2028 in Europe, over 150 Wendy’s restaurants should be in at least six countries.

Wendy’s is tailoring menus to align with the cultures of countries. Chicken and vegetarian options cater to dietary preferences in India, Wunsch said. Beef bacon is on the Beefanator in Saudia Arabia, and bone-in chicken appeals to consumers in Asia Pacific.