CHICAGO — Craveworthy Brands has acquired Kinnamōns, a cinnamon roll concept founded by former National Football League player Ndamukong Suh. Kinnamōns uses locally sourced ingredients, glazes and seasonal ingredients. The buns are baked fresh daily and come in flavors such as caramel apple pie, maple bacon, and cookies and cream. The company, which has multiple bakeries in Oregon, also sells espresso and flavored coffees.

The name comes from “kinámōmon,” the Greek word for cinnamon.

“Kinnamōns is about more than just great cinnamon rolls,” Suh said. “It is an art form and an experience that brings people together in the community. I’m proud that we were able to kick off Kinnamōns’ journey in my hometown of Portland, and now joining the Craveworthy team will allow others around the US to enjoy the gourmet and artisan experience driven by a team of seasoned experts who believe in the vision that inspired the concept.”

Craveworthy Brands, a multi-brand restaurant company and franchisor, plans for Kinnamōns to scale nationally through a new franchise program.

“Cinnamon rolls evoke a sense of comfort, nostalgia and indulgence, and the baking segment is seeing incredible potential with demand for gourmet, handcrafted innovations like Kinnamōns,” said Gregg Majewski, chief executive officer and founder of Craveworthy. “At Craveworthy, we search high and low for brands that truly stand out and fill a niche gap in the quick-service industry, while holding the unique ability to scale without losing authenticity of its origins.

“We recognize Kinnamōns as a concept that blends nostalgic and modern tastes and a founding team that understands brand-building on a genuine level, making it the right addition to our portfolio. Our goal is to introduce Kinnamōns to new markets and preserve the artistry that makes it so exceptional.”

Craveworthy in total owns 16 brands, including

, Shaquille O’Neal’s Big Chicken and BD’s Mongolian Grill.