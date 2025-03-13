INDIANAPOLIS — Catalina Snacks has hired Elias Aoukar as chief supply chain officer.

“We are thrilled to welcome Elias to the Catalina Crunch leadership team,” said Doug Behrens, chief executive officer of Catalina Snacks. “His deep expertise in supply chain management, operational strategy, food quality and safety and logistics optimization will be critical in fueling our next phase of expansion. With Elias at the helm of our supply chain, we are well-positioned to drive even greater efficiencies and innovation across our business.”

Aoukar joins the cereal, cookies and snacks manufacturer form ByHeart, a baby formula company, where he most recently was chief operating officer.

Prior to ByHeart, Aoukar was senior vice president supply chain at Kind. He also held several supply chain leadership positions with Stonyfield Farm and Danone North America.