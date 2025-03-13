Teamwork makes the dream work

With the rest of the baking industry having difficulty finding workers, one would assume Slow Dough Bread Co., Houston, Texas, with its semi-automated process would also be struggling. Andrew Sanchez, vice president of operations and sales, said that’s not the case.

“People are happy to work here, so we find a lot of our new hires through word of mouth,” he said.

The bakery is well-lit and has air-conditioning, a must-have for Houston’s climate, Sanchez pointed out. Employees receive extensive training, and management shows their appreciation by buying lunch for the staff often, usually from a restaurant customer. Sanchez estimated that key management personnel have all been at Slow Dough for 5 to 7 years — half of the company’s lifespan.

Slow Dough is a young, small company with 110 employees, so everyone must wear multiple hats and jump in when needed, even Sanchez. That, however, has created a culture that’s close-knit, supportive and attracts those with a strong work ethic. The team works hard with all employees willing to go the extra mile to ensure a customer’s order is fulfilled and the bread is made right.

“Everyone knows each other, and they collaborate with each other,” Sanchez said. “People who don’t fit get weeded out.”