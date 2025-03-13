CHARLOTTE, NC. – Krispy Kreme is releasing a St. Patrick’s Day line of donuts before the upcoming holiday. Four new varieties will be available for a limited time only.

“If you’re planning any holiday shenanigans — and you should — our St. Patrick’s Day collection will make them more festive and fun,” said Dave Skena, chief growth officer for Krispy Kreme. “When you share these donuts, you’ll make your own luck. No leprechaun required.”

The holiday collection features four new donuts:

Pot of Gold: Original glazed donut dipped in caramel icing with gold coin sprinkles.

Over the Rainbow: Unglazed donut filled with cake batter cream, dipped in green icing and topped with rainbow sprinkles.

Choco-Shenanigans: Unglazed donut filled with white cream, dipped in chocolate icing and topped with green icing drizzles.

St. Patty’s Swirl: Original glazed donut dipped in white icing with green icing swirl.

In addition to the new collection, Krispy Kreme announced that thousands of customers will have the chance to win free donuts in two different ways. First, multiple guests will be randomly selected for a Pot of Gold Pass with a grand prize of one free dozen donuts a month from April 2025 through March 2026. Also, from March 15-17, customers wearing green can receive one free glazed donut, no purchase necessary