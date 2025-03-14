ANAHEIM, CALIF. — Research by Dairy Management Inc. (DMI) shows that more than half of all women are dissatisfied with their current health and wellness options, and that white space is an opportunity, because women control 75% of discretionary spending and are focused on maintaining or improving their health.

“In the past, no one talked about women’s needs,” said Eve Pollet, senior vice president of foresight and discovery for DMI. “(The news is that) we are moving from stigmas to solutions.”

Pollet and several other speakers addressed the topic of formulating food and beverages for women during presentations at Natural Products Expo West.

“There’s a shift in the language we are using to address women’s health,” Pollet said.

Instead of “diet” foods, the focus now is on using protein to build strength, and, recognizing that mood swings are normal, consuming some products may help lessen the impact.

“Sixty eight percent of women are looking for ‘better sleep’ benefits, yet 72% are dissatisfied with current options,” said Norrie Wilson, global innovation and insights consultant for DMI. “We know lack of sleep is more common with women than men because of hormonal fluctuations. Women are looking for holistic solutions, for nutrients, nootropics and biome friendly solutions. It’s a very underdeveloped category.”

Brandon Casteel, vice president of partnerships for SPINS, Chicago, shared sales data on the key functional ingredients for sleep improvement. Magnesium and ashwagandha are at the top.

Asahi Beverages America, Torrance, Calif., debuted Refrezz at Expo West. It’s a postbiotic beverage containing compounds associated with relaxation and supporting sleep. It includes nonfat milk and is positioned as a “wellness soda.”

Another innovation introduced at the show was Protein Pop from Rise Wellness, Salt Lake City. It is a clear, non-carbonated drink that delivers 20 grams of whey protein and 90 calories per 12-oz can. The lactose-free beverage is positioned as being highly satiating to help build and maintain lean muscle during weight loss and weight management.

“The majority of women are seeking weight management solutions,” Wilson said.





Source: Euromonitor, 2023/2025 ZS Analysis and Dairy Management Inc.





DMI’s research suggests women are looking for sustainable weight loss solutions tailored to their lifestyle. These solutions may include a single-serve high-protein breakfast shake for dashboard dining. They want to remain active and strong and are looking for blood sugar support solutions.

“Whey protein is something consumers are responding to,” Casteel said. “Protality sales are off the charts.”

Protality is a high-protein nutrition shake introduced about a year ago by Abbott, Abbott Park, Ill. It features a blend of fast- and slow-digesting dairy proteins (milk protein concentrate and calcium caseinate) formulated to feed muscles for up to seven hours. Protality was developed to help preserve muscle mass during weight loss and support weight loss maintenance after consumers reach their goal.

“Women ages 19 to 50 are three times more likely than men to miss meeting their protein needs,” Wilson said. “But only 18% of women are seeking out protein. We need to raise awareness.”

Messaging around building and maintaining muscle to keep structurally —muscles and bones — may help.

“Women want every day meal and snacking solutions,” Wilson said. “They want foods that enable them to have an active lifestyle. They are looking for products for endurance, muscle recovery and muscle mass maintenance.

“And it’s a fact,” Wilson said. “Women’s bones build slower and decline faster than men. Bone health is the foundation for staying active and requires years to build. Forty-six percent of women are seeking products for bone health.”

SPINS data showed an uptick in products enhanced with vitamins A, D and K, a nutrient pairing to improve bone health. Casteel identified an opportunity in branding specific for women when it comes to muscle and bone health, citing examples such as Women’s Best Smart Cookies and Lady Boss Lean nutrition shake mix.

Another female wellness platform ripe for more innovation is skin health.

“Men’s skin in 20% thicker than women’s skin,” Wilson said. “This means there’s less collagen density and it ages sooner with finer lines and wrinkles.

“Skin and mental health are reflections of each other. If one is good, the other is good. If one is bad, the other is bad.”

It’s no wonder DMI’s research showed almost half of all women seek products for skin health. They also are starting much younger than older generations. They are seeking nutrients to slow the visible signs of aging.

“Look for supplements, ingredients and foods that support healthy aging to continue to prosper in 2025 as the population gets older,” Casteel said.

Key nutrients in the space include magnesium, collagen, turmeric and creatine.

“Consumers are super confused,” Wilson said. “They need our guidance. They are looking for bundled solutions that give them many bioavailable and critical nutrients in one package.”

The need is fueling many dairy innovations centered around protein, including high-protein sweet treats in single-serve packaging.

“Women are looking to move from the mindset of deprivation to one of balance when it comes to eating,” Wilson said.

Wonder Monday, Boston, is one such example. The refrigerated no-sugar-added mini cheesecakes provide portion control along with indulgence.

“Each of our cheesecakes contains just 3 to 4 grams of net carbs and zero grams of added sugar,” said Candace Wu, co-founder. “You can feel confident knowing our products are carefully formulated to minimize blood sugar spikes. Each cheesecake also contains 10 grams or more of protein.”

Pasteurized cultured milk and cream are the first two ingredients. Milk protein, eggs and almond flour are also key ingredients.

“We’re positioning dairy to be a trendsetter in health and wellness, and Expo West is the perfect place to showcase this,” Wilson said. “We’re making sure dairy has a strong voice in the conversation happening at Expo West, and dairy is here to stay.”