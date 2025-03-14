DUBLIN, OHIO — Wendy’s, fresh off a collaboration with SpongeBob SquarePants, is partnering with Girl Scout Cookies, and Takis snacks are on deck.

Consumers of Thin Mints cookies often put the cookies in the freezer, believing they taste better frozen, said Lindsay Radkoski, chief marketing officer – US for Wendy’s, in a March 6 investor day. In response, the Dublin-based chain is offering a Thin Mints Frosty while letting Girl Scout troops sell cookies at the restaurants.

“The customer engagement opportunity and multi-generational appeal made this collaboration a no-brainer,” Radkoski said.

Frosty swirls and Frosty fusions also are new.

“Toppings and mix-ins are very popular among younger consumers,” she said. “They help fulfill their desire for new flavors and variety. Frosty swirls and Frosty fusions are specifically designed to meet this consumer need with a new lineup of sauces and mix-ins.”

A collaboration with Takis snacks will take place this summer.

“Takis has sold in more than 40 countries and has a 79% brand awareness among Gen Z,” Radkoski said. “Nearly half of Taki’s social followers are 18 to 24 years old, and this is a valuable customer group for us. They are right there in the Gen Z sweet spot.”

Last October a SpongeBob SquarePants promotion, which included a pineapple-flavored Frosty, led to a 10% increase in US same-restaurant sales compared to October 2023.

“Quickly on learnings from SpongeBob: There were a ton,” Radkoski said. “The few that I would point to are, one, the level of conversation with consumers on social media is predictive. We’re seeing it now within mints as well. It is predictive of what traffic looks like, day one. So we now have a better approach to prep our supply chain in our restaurants for giving and delivering a great customer experience. We were a little caught off guard at how strong SpongeBob was right out of the gate.”

Ken Cook, chief financial officer, sees another benefit in collaborations.

“Collaborations tend to have a much higher-than-average typical check,” he said “We saw that in SpongeBob. We expect to see that in Takis.”